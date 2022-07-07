https://sputniknews.com/20220707/un-security-council-to-vote-on-6-month-extension-of-cross-border-humanitarian-aid-to-syrias-idlib-1097086766.html

UN Security Council to Vote on 6-Month Extension of Cross-Border Humanitarian Aid to Syria’s Idlib

UN Security Council to Vote on 6-Month Extension of Cross-Border Humanitarian Aid to Syria’s Idlib

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is due to vote on Thursday on extending humanitarian aid deliveries for six months instead of a year, as per a... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T23:24+0000

2022-07-07T23:24+0000

2022-07-07T23:24+0000

syria

idlib

humanitarian aid

un security council (unsc)

hayat tahrir al-sham

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081126914_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_374b86f60a50b2ac1c0ac7e753489c28.jpg

The original proposal, drafted by Ireland and Norway, called for a 12-month extension to the program, which will expire on Sunday without action by the council. Russia’s alternate proposal calls for a six-month extension, as well as “a special working group'' of council members, major donors, regional parties, and representatives of international humanitarian agencies “in order to regularly review and follow up on the implementation of this resolution,” according to the Associated Press, which obtained a draft of the resolution.According to reports, the vote was delayed until late on Thursday, making it likely the issue might not be decided until Friday.The territory is controlled primarily by Hay’at Tahrir ash-Sham*, the latest iteration of Al-Qaeda in Syria, which was previously known as Jabhat Al-Nusra, as well as allied Turkish troops, present without the permission of the Syrian government in Damascus.In the past, Russia has opposed expanding aid through Turkey, arguing it violates Syrian sovereignty to circumvent its territory and supply a rebel group. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, accused the West last week of “flirting with terrorist elements and trying to use them for their own geopolitical purposes.”“In this context, we are convinced that the path to resolving the Syrian crisis lies through the end of the illegal foreign military presence in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the unconditional cessation of regular Israeli air strikes, the last of which hit Damascus International Airport on July 10,” Polyansky added.Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, told the UNSC ambassadors that any kind of cross-border aid meant council members “could find themselves materially supporting a UN-designated terrorist organization,” according to the AP, which obtained a copy of the letter.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

idlib

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, idlib, humanitarian aid, un security council (unsc), hayat tahrir al-sham