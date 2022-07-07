https://sputniknews.com/20220707/uk-pm-johnson-rejects-request-by-scotlands-sturgeon-for-second-independence-vote-1097040350.html

UK PM Johnson Rejects Request by Scotland's Sturgeon for Second Independence Vote

On 28 June, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposed that a new vote on Scotland's independence be held on 19 October 2023. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said that now was not the time to deal with the issue of an independence referendum because of problems at home and around the world.In response, Sturgeon said that Scottish democracy would not be "held hostage by this or any other Prime Minister".Sturgeon has already announced her intention to hold another independence referendum in 2023, but Johnson has repeatedly stated that he will not allow a second referendum, since the people of Scotland expressed their will in 2014.Then, 44.7 percent voted for independence and 55.3 percent voted against. To hold a referendum, Scotland will need the approval of the UK government in the form of a temporary transfer of powers known as a Section 30 Order.

