Turkish Authorities Discover 4 New Oil Fields in Southern Province of Adana, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities discovered four new high-potential oil fields in the province of Adana, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that oil was discovered in two wells in Adana and the reserves’ value is estimated at $1 billion.According to the newspaper, Donmez announced what it calls "an exciting news" that came from Adana about the discovery of four promising oil fields in the region.Oil production in Turkey is carried out in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa. Turkey provides no more than 5% of its oil needs.

