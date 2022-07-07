Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish for Ex-Captain MS Dhoni Goes Viral on Social Media
11:43 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 07.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Bikas DasIn this Tuesday, March 8, 2016, file photo, Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attends a press conference prior to their practice match for the ICC World T20 cricket tournament in Kolkata, India.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains the sport of cricket has ever seen, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday. The Ranchi-born cricketer is known for remaining calm under pressure, thus earning him the moniker of "Captain Cool" from his millions of fans worldwide.
Indian cricket's current superstar Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Thursday to greet former Indian captain MS Dhoni on his birthday in his own unique style and the wish went viral.
The July 7-born Dhoni is considered a true Indian legend, since if there is one cricketer who has won all three International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies, it is him.
Calling Dhoni an "elder brother," Kohli saluted his former captain's contributions to Indian cricket before thanking him for giving him much love and respect when the two played together for Team India.
"A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip," Kohli wrote.
Virat Kohli wishes MS Dhoni on his birthday
Kohli's post has since then gone viral on social media, garnering more than 2.5 million likes within a few hours.
To date, Dhoni remains the only player to win the (20-over) T20 World Cup, (50-over) ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy, after having lifted all these trophies in 2007, 2011, and 2013 respectively. Besides, he also powered the Indian cricket team to the top rank in five-day Tests, the longest format of the game, in 2009.
Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, which he announced on India's Independence Day, August 15.
