Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish for Ex-Captain MS Dhoni Goes Viral on Social Media

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains the sport of cricket has ever seen, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday. The... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Indian cricket's current superstar Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Thursday to greet former Indian captain MS Dhoni on his birthday in his own unique style and the wish went viral.The July 7-born Dhoni is considered a true Indian legend, since if there is one cricketer who has won all three International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies, it is him. Calling Dhoni an "elder brother," Kohli saluted his former captain's contributions to Indian cricket before thanking him for giving him much love and respect when the two played together for Team India.Kohli's post has since then gone viral on social media, garnering more than 2.5 million likes within a few hours.To date, Dhoni remains the only player to win the (20-over) T20 World Cup, (50-over) ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy, after having lifted all these trophies in 2007, 2011, and 2013 respectively. Besides, he also powered the Indian cricket team to the top rank in five-day Tests, the longest format of the game, in 2009.Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, which he announced on India's Independence Day, August 15.He is widely regarded as the greatest finisher in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the 50-over format of the game. Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at a phenomenal average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. Dhoni is currently in the UK and was clicked watching Rafael Nadal's five-set triumph over American Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon's men's quarterfinals on Wednesday.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

