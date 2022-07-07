https://sputniknews.com/20220707/russia-halts-kazakh-oil-to-eu-boris-johnson-skating-on-thin-ice-multiple-eu-economies-are-crashing-1097032983.html

Russia Halts Kazakh Oil to EU; Boris Johnson Skating on Thin Ice; Multiple EU Economies Are Crashing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be hours away from losing power as multiple cabinet ministers resigned in protest and former health secretary Sajid Javid...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be hours away from losing power as multiple cabinet ministers resigned in protest and former health secretary Sajid Javid has delivered a blistering critique of his performance.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has halted oil transports from Kazakhstan to Europe via the Caspian oil pipeline. Also, the EU warns that the US is facing its last opportunity to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report editor and Sr. columnist, joins us to discuss the Russia sanctions. Multiple EU nations are facing apocalyptic economic meltdowns as backlash from the Russia sanctions pile on top of post covid troubles. Also, the White House is facing backlash after a Biden adviser stated that Americans must suffer economic pains to preserve the "Liberal World Order."Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be hours away from losing power as multiple cabinet ministers have resigned in protest and former health secretary Sajid Javid has delivered a blistering critique of his performance.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. The president of Mexico has stated that the Statue of Liberty should be torn down if Julian Assange is prosecuted in the United States. Also, the foreign affairs ministers of Russia and Venezuela are meeting in Moscow.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. We explore the historical and economic reasons why African nations are overwhelmingly siding with Russia in the Ukraine crisis.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report editor and Sr. columnist, joins us to discuss the new world order. Russia has made a decisive break from the West and is in the process of helping to create a new world order in which a single hegemon does not arbitrarily control the fate of all nations.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss NATO. NATO has officially added China to its enemies list. Also, a Spanish lawmaker has argued that NATO subordinates Europe to the US.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss domestic politics. We discuss John's latest article in which he examines the critical issues that US citizens need to address in light of the 4th of July celebration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

