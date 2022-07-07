Rep. James Comer Slams WH for ‘Stonewalling’ Release of Hunter Biden ‘Suspicious’ Deals Docs
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident-elect Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden on stage Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
The GOP has been hoping to launch several probes into the Biden administration the event of success in the November midterm elections, including into the president's son, Hunter. "We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money," Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said in January.
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has accused the White House of attempting to thwart the House Oversight Committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in order to protect President Joe Biden’s reputation.
Comer, the top Republican member of the panel, cited a June 13 phone call in which "Treasury officials informed Committee Republican staff that they will not provide SARs to Committee Republicans unless Democrats join the request."
"Treasury is refusing to release suspicious activity reports connected with Hunter Biden or his family and associates—including the President," Comer wrote in his letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Suspicious activity reports – SARs – are a measure to safeguard against money laundering. They are generated by banks that flag suspiciously large transactions.
Comer previously cited a CBS News report revealing that over 150 financial transactions involving Hunter Biden or the president's brother James Biden were flagged as concerning by US banks for further review.
“The Biden Administration is restricting Congress’ access to SARs, and Committee Republicans are investigating whether this change in longstanding policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potentially President Biden from scrutiny,” Comer wrote.
He added that while the Committee requested documents and information be presented “no later than June 8, 2022,” the Department of the Treasury “has provided no documents or information.”
‘Following the Money Trail’
James Comer cited his concern over the fact that the Biden Administration was “willing to provide a false story to the media to create the appearance of transparency while continuing to thwart congressional oversight.”
“Committee Republicans are committed to following the money trail…The American people deserve to know whether the President’s connections to his son’s business deals occurred at the expense of the United States’ interests and whether they represent a national security threat,” the lawmaker said.
Comer set a new deadline of July 20 for the Treasury to turn over the SARs.
However, the US Treasury Department was cited by The Wall Street Journal as saying it had “made SARs available for every request we’ve received, regardless of party, and will continue to do so” after Comer sent the initial request for the SARs on May 25.
James Comer previously vowed to investigate Hunter Biden if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after the November midterm election.
President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he never spoke to his son about his foreign business deals, but numerous reports based on a trove of information from Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" have undercut this claim.
The computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 contained tens of thousands of emails and text messages shedding light on possible criminal activity and hinting at a “pay-to-play” scheme in which he would collect cash from foreign business interests in exchange for political access to his powerful father, Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for possible tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings.
“The days of Hunter Biden using his father to line his own pockets are numbered. For years, concerns over Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings and the possibility he’s selling access to the President of the United States have been inexcusably ignored by Congressional Democrats,” said Rep. James Comer told The Post in April.