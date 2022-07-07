https://sputniknews.com/20220707/rep-james-comer-slams-wh-for-stonewalling-release-of-hunter-biden-suspicious-deals-docs-1097070217.html

Rep. James Comer Slams WH for ‘Stonewalling’ Release of Hunter Biden ‘Suspicious’ Deals Docs

Rep. James Comer Slams WH for ‘Stonewalling’ Release of Hunter Biden ‘Suspicious’ Deals Docs

The GOP has been hoping to launch several probes into the Biden administration the event of success in the November midterm elections, including into the... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T14:36+0000

2022-07-07T14:36+0000

2022-07-07T14:36+0000

hunter biden

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403304_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b9a64452e8cda11d65c3d0e0af2e0b5e.jpg

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has accused the White House of attempting to thwart the House Oversight Committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in order to protect President Joe Biden’s reputation.Comer, the top Republican member of the panel, cited a June 13 phone call in which "Treasury officials informed Committee Republican staff that they will not provide SARs to Committee Republicans unless Democrats join the request.""Treasury is refusing to release suspicious activity reports connected with Hunter Biden or his family and associates—including the President," Comer wrote in his letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Suspicious activity reports – SARs – are a measure to safeguard against money laundering. They are generated by banks that flag suspiciously large transactions.Comer previously cited a CBS News report revealing that over 150 financial transactions involving Hunter Biden or the president's brother James Biden were flagged as concerning by US banks for further review.He added that while the Committee requested documents and information be presented “no later than June 8, 2022,” the Department of the Treasury “has provided no documents or information.”‘Following the Money Trail’James Comer cited his concern over the fact that the Biden Administration was “willing to provide a false story to the media to create the appearance of transparency while continuing to thwart congressional oversight.”Comer set a new deadline of July 20 for the Treasury to turn over the SARs.However, the US Treasury Department was cited by The Wall Street Journal as saying it had “made SARs available for every request we’ve received, regardless of party, and will continue to do so” after Comer sent the initial request for the SARs on May 25.James Comer previously vowed to investigate Hunter Biden if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after the November midterm election.President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he never spoke to his son about his foreign business deals, but numerous reports based on a trove of information from Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" have undercut this claim.The computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 contained tens of thousands of emails and text messages shedding light on possible criminal activity and hinting at a “pay-to-play” scheme in which he would collect cash from foreign business interests in exchange for political access to his powerful father, Joe Biden.Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for possible tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings.

https://sputniknews.com/20220628/i-think-youre-clear-joe-biden-voicemail-hints-he-knew-of-hunters-chinese-deals-report-claims-1096738566.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/watch-biden-spox-clam-up-as-reporters-ask-about-dads-voicemail-on-hunters-laptop-from-hell-1097026952.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hunter biden, joe biden, us