Photos: China Starts Construction of First Commercial Space Launch Site in Hainan

Construction began on a new commercial spacecraft launch site on Wednesday, located near the existing launch site in the southern city of Wenchang.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wenchang, Hainan Provincial Governor Feng Fei said that once the project is completed in 2024, the island province will use it to turn Wenchang into a world-class spaceport, establishing an “entire space industry chain” including carrier rockets, satellites, and data processing centers.China Aerospace Construction Group is building the facility for the Hainan government and three state-owned space firms: China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp and China Satellite Network Group.The nearby Wenchang Space Launch Center is operated by the Chinese state alongside three other launch centers in Jiquan, Taiyuan, and Xichang, which together focus on state programs like lunar exploration and manned space flight. However, the new commercial launch center will be aimed at meeting China’s burgeoning commercial space industry in the longer term.He added that the state-operated launch sites were not designed for the volume of traffic that the commercial site will have to handle, so it is better if they don’t have to worry about it.The new commercial launch site will also feature a rocket recovery site and specialized launch pads for the Long March 5, 7 and 8 families of rockets, and will have a launch pad reserved for manned missions to the Moon. It will also include facilities for rocket assembly and testing. Its location so close to Earth’s equator will give rockets a major speed boost, saving on fuel.Ningbo, in the eastern Zhejiang Province, is also expected to build a similarly impressive commercial launch facility, as is Haiyan in Shandong Province.However, the private space industry sector, which is still small in China, reportedly has doubts about the new facility.

