Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis Resigns From BoJo's Government

As of Wednesday evening, a total of 46 individuals quit their government posts amid collapsing support for the PM's leadership collapsed at Westminster. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T06:05+0000

2022-07-07T06:05+0000

2022-07-07T06:33+0000

uk

brandon lewis

boris johnson

Brandon Lewis has quit as Northern Ireland Secretary, submitting his letter of resignation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.Lewis tweeted that he no longer believed that the government was able to uphold values such as "honesty, integrity and mutual respect." Brandon Lewis, who had been Northern Ireland secretary since 2020, is believed to have been among a group of cabinet ministers who went to No 10 earlier on Wednesday to personally urge Boris Johnson to step down, reported Sky News.However, as total of 46 people resigned earlier from their government posts amid the scandal rocking Downing Street, a senior Number 10 source was cited as telling the outlet that Johnson is "absolutely defiant" and "does not intend to resign", adding that the Prime Minister wants to "fight on".

