Memes Mocking BoJo Flood Social Media Amid UK Government Crisis
Memes Mocking BoJo Flood Social Media Amid UK Government Crisis
07.07.2022
The veritable collapse of Boris Johnson’s government in the UK has left quite a few social media users and meme creators visibly amused by the situation and by BoJo’s attempts to handle it.Although over 50 MPs who held positions in Johnson’s government resigned and urged him to follow suit, the British prime minister initially appeared reluctant to do so.Not long afterwards, social media witnessed an influx of memes lampooning Johnson’s efforts to handle the crisis.There were also those who joked about the situation itself and about Conservative MPs seeking to have the prime minister step down.As reports about Johnson’s impending resignation started trickling in, one netizen urged people to “spare a thought for the poor meme makers and sh*tposters,” tweeting “I’m sitting here with a collection of 5,000 Boris memes which will shortly be redundant,” also adding a crying emoji.
