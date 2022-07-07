https://sputniknews.com/20220707/long-wars-g20-meeting-crypto-crash-the-intersection-of-social-media-the-feds-and-abortion-1097029556.html

Long Wars, G20 Meeting, Crypto Crash, the Intersection of: Social Media, the Feds and Abortion

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to break down the latest developments in Ukraine. Then they talk about what if anything to expect from the G-20 meeting this week. And, they talk about the Russians continuing with friendly and relatively open relations with Turkey, a NATO country. The Turks are having very serious economic problems right now. Inflation is over 80 percent, the highest since the 1980s. President Erdogan is facing reelection soon. The Turks would very much like to be the peacemakers between the Russians and the Ukrainians according to Sleboda.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York and the Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the show to talk about the recent crypto currency crash and the NFT market has imploded. They talk about Hockett’s recent paper recently through Stanford’s Journal of Blockchain Law and Public Policy that advocates for returning public capital to public management, and presents a process and structure for doing that, which involves the blockchain. Then they talk about how to bring public capital back into public management, and what new financial technology could do to help that process.Mark Shmueli, DC immigration attorney. He is the immediate past chair of the Federal Bar Association’s Immigration Law Section. Mr. Shmueli has been providing on-call legal advice and has been welcoming and orienting immigrants recently arriving by bus in DC joins the show to talk about hearings on the Capitol Hill today focusing on DACA - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Then they talk about Biden’s falling approval numbers and mentions among Democrats of a possible primary challenger to Biden in 2024.Chris Garaffa, Editor of TechForThePeople.org joins the show to talk about recent reports that Federal agents have begun showing up at the homes of Americans who have written angry tweets about the Roe v. Wade decision. A Dallas woman who tweeted “slaughter them all,” referring to the six Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe, had a federal agent and two police officers show up at her home. And, a Texas man who said he would kill the Supreme Court justices with an AK47 was arrested at his home by the FBI and held on $25,000 bond. Facebook has been removing posts that include the home addresses of the six justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, even though they are freely available on public websites. And, Instagram and Facebook have been removing posts offering abortion pills, even though they are legal to prescribe and send. The Misfits discuss the role that government and social media companies play in censorship over the internet - it's risky business for Americans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

