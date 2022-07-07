LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk People’s Republic Again Shelled by Ukrainian Forces - DPR

International
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis Resigns From BoJo's Government
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, DPR.

05:19 GMT 07.07.2022
International
India
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that the Russian military together with LPR troops had gained control over the whole of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from Ukrainian forces.
The liberation of the Donbass republics is one of the goals of Moscow's special operation that was launched by the Russian president in late February this year.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell cities in Donbass, including Donetsk.
05:20 GMT 07.07.2022
Donetsk People’s Republic Again Shelled by Ukrainian Forces - DPR
