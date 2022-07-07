https://sputniknews.com/20220707/live-from-house-of-commons-as-uk-pm-johnson-expected-to-resign-1097052148.html
Live From House of Commons as UK PM Johnson Expected to Resign
Live From House of Commons as UK PM Johnson Expected to Resign
Dozens of UK government officials quit Boris Johnson's government over the past days due to a scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons following reports that UK PM and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson's is set to resign.Earlier, Christopher Pincher, the government's deputy chief whip, resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club. The scandal led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including key figures such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live From House of Commons as UK PM Johnson Expected to Resign
Dozens of UK government officials quit Boris Johnson's government over the past days due to a scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as deputy chief whip.
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons following reports that UK PM and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson's is set to resign.
Earlier, Christopher Pincher, the government's deputy chief whip, resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club. The scandal led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including key figures such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!