'Liar': Rafael Nadal Slammed for 'Faking' Injuries as Spaniard Suffers Abdomen Trouble at Wimbledon

Injuries have troubled Rafael Nadal throughout his illustrious career and yet the Spaniard is the most successful men's tennis player in history. On Wednesday... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Speculation over Rafael Nadal's participation in Friday's Wimbledon semifinals escalated after the 22-time Grand Slam winner revealed that an abdomen injury had troubled him in his five-set quarterfinal triumph over American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.The 35-year-old left-hander had to call the medical staff for treatment during the second set, while his father even asked him to retire from the match.However, Nadal as he has done so often, somehow managed to cling on and eventually went on to record a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory in an epic 4 hours and 21 minutes to keep up his dream of winning all four Majors in a single year. Despite his win, Nadal didn't guarantee his legion of fans that he would return to Center Court for his semifinal encounter against Australia's Nick Kyrgios."The body in general is fine, but of course something is going wrong in the abdomen. I had to find a way to serve a bit different. I thought I might not be able to finish the match, but this court and the energy is something else," the Majorcan added.Even a large section of his fans on social media showed their concern after seeing his plight."Still crazy to think that Nadal pulled that off with an injured abdomen. It is definitely going to be a struggle for him the next match, in the semi-finals, but this showed the true heart and competitiveness of one of the greatest of all times," another added.Meanwhile, there were others, who felt Nadal was faking his injuries."He healed his foot, now his abdomen is injured. Liar, manipulator, player of dirty games, cheat," one tennis admirer posted on the micro-blogging site.

