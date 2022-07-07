'Liar': Rafael Nadal Slammed for 'Faking' Injuries as Spaniard Suffers Abdomen Trouble at Wimbledon
08:48 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 07.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Gerald HerbertSpain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
Injuries have troubled Rafael Nadal throughout his illustrious career and yet the Spaniard is the most successful men's tennis player in history. On Wednesday, the former World No.1 suffered another injury, throwing his bid for a historic "Calendar Slam" into limbo.
Speculation over Rafael Nadal's participation in Friday's Wimbledon semifinals escalated after the 22-time Grand Slam winner revealed that an abdomen injury had troubled him in his five-set quarterfinal triumph over American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old left-hander had to call the medical staff for treatment during the second set, while his father even asked him to retire from the match.
The 35-year-old left-hander had to call the medical staff for treatment during the second set, while his father even asked him to retire from the match.
Sebastian Nadal telling his son Rafael to quit? #Wimbledon #Nadal pic.twitter.com/L0LiJQQttY— Simon Häring (@_shaering) July 6, 2022
However, Nadal as he has done so often, somehow managed to cling on and eventually went on to record a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory in an epic 4 hours and 21 minutes to keep up his dream of winning all four Majors in a single year.
Despite his win, Nadal didn't guarantee his legion of fans that he would return to Center Court for his semifinal encounter against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
"I don't know. Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," Nadal said on the possibility of taking on Kyrgios for a spot in Sunday's showpiece final.
"The body in general is fine, but of course something is going wrong in the abdomen. I had to find a way to serve a bit different. I thought I might not be able to finish the match, but this court and the energy is something else," the Majorcan added.
Even a large section of his fans on social media showed their concern after seeing his plight.
"Seriously I don't know why Rafa is continuing with this as the longer he plays with the abdomen ( strain, pull, tear ) or whatever is going on there on the lower right side abs, it will exacerbate and make it worse and it will take a longer time to heal," a supporter wrote on Twitter.
"Still crazy to think that Nadal pulled that off with an injured abdomen. It is definitely going to be a struggle for him the next match, in the semi-finals, but this showed the true heart and competitiveness of one of the greatest of all times," another added.
Meanwhile, there were others, who felt Nadal was faking his injuries.
Yes yes. He woke up yesterday and thought, let me injure my abdomen and see if I can win this match. 😂😂😂 Then he thought let me drop my serve speed and see if I can win the match. What you been smoking man? pic.twitter.com/mLBRFEh1GA— Sujith Prathap (@gigi_fire) July 7, 2022
"He healed his foot, now his abdomen is injured. Liar, manipulator, player of dirty games, cheat," one tennis admirer posted on the micro-blogging site.
"Firstly it was his feet, now its the abdomen. Next game will be the brain...bro nobody will believe you this way!" a second claimed.