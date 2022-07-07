International
Kazakh President Says Trans-Caspian Project Priority for Country's Oil Exports
Kazakh President Says Trans-Caspian Project Priority for Country's Oil Exports
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday set the task of diversifying oil supplies during a meeting on the development of...
"The priority area is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [TITR]. I instruct KazMunayGas [state oil and gas company] to work out the best option for its realization, including the possibility of attracting Tengiz project's investors. The government and Samruk-Kazyna should take measures to increase the capacity of the Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak- Kumkol' oil pipelines," Tokayev said, as quoted by the presidential office.On Tuesday, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) told Sputnik that the Primorsky District Court of the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk decided to suspend CPC's activities for 30 days following the discovery of environmental requirements violations. The CPC has already filed a suspensive appeal, since such an action may cause uncontrollable processes and irreversible consequences for the manufacture. CPC accounts for about 80% of Kazakh oil exports, including from the largest Tengiz field.The TITR runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and farther to European countries and the Black Sea. Among the members of TITR are railway administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies from eight countries.
Kazakh President Says Trans-Caspian Project Priority for Country's Oil Exports

ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday set the task of diversifying oil supplies during a meeting on the development of transport and transit potential of the country.
"The priority area is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [TITR]. I instruct KazMunayGas [state oil and gas company] to work out the best option for its realization, including the possibility of attracting Tengiz project’s investors. The government and Samruk-Kazyna should take measures to increase the capacity of the Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak- Kumkol' oil pipelines," Tokayev said, as quoted by the presidential office.
On Tuesday, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) told Sputnik that the Primorsky District Court of the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk decided to suspend CPC’s activities for 30 days following the discovery of environmental requirements violations. The CPC has already filed a suspensive appeal, since such an action may cause uncontrollable processes and irreversible consequences for the manufacture. CPC accounts for about 80% of Kazakh oil exports, including from the largest Tengiz field.
The TITR runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and farther to European countries and the Black Sea. Among the members of TITR are railway administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies from eight countries.
