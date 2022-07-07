https://sputniknews.com/20220707/johnsons-departure-may-set-stage-for-collapse-of-other-governments-in-europe-analyst-says-1097081601.html

Johnson's Departure May Set Stage for Collapse of Other Governments in Europe, Analyst Says

Johnson's Departure May Set Stage for Collapse of Other Governments in Europe, Analyst Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation over a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker will likely be followed... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T18:23+0000

2022-07-07T18:23+0000

2022-07-07T18:23+0000

europe

uk

tory

uk conservative party

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097048937_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_68ad98307203ac4c3f388f69297613b8.jpg

Earlier in the day, Johnson announced his resignation, stressing that he would continue to fulfill the role of party leader and prime minster until his successors are appointed.He believes that all major Western leaders, including in the US, "need to be replaced" before the world will see "the potential for improvement."Johnson’s resignation itself came as no surprise, according to the expert. "We also have seen diminishing support for Johnson's conservative party as well," he noted.Rasmussen expressed overall concerns that the West is moving "on a very dangerous path" both economically and militarily.Last week, Christopher Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip of the UK's Conservative Party after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's private members club. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to the post despite knowing about sexual misconduct allegations. On Tuesday, Johnson apologized and admitted, "in hindsight it was the wrong thing to do."The scandal has led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

https://sputniknews.com/20220707/from-getting-brexit-done-to-sleazy-mps-the-rise-and-fall-of-boris-johnson-1097047566.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220707/johnson-has-turned-tory-leadership-into-poisoned-chalice-for-his-replacement-observers-say-1097068430.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, uk, tory, uk conservative party, boris johnson