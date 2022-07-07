https://sputniknews.com/20220707/india-calls-for-early-resolution-of-outstanding-border-issues-with-china-1097043319.html
India Calls for Early Resolution of ‘Outstanding’ Border Issues with China
India Calls for Early Resolution of 'Outstanding' Border Issues with China
India and China have deployed over 50,000 troops at forward locations in the western stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – a loosely demarcated line that divides the two countries. The deployment was made following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that saw 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed.
Beijing and New Delhi should resolve their “outstanding” border issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh at an early date, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.
The Indian minister met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, exchanging perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations.
Wang also appreciated India’s support during China’s BRICS chairmanship this year and assured Beijing's support for India’s upcoming G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organization presidency.
“India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests,” India's top diplomat reiterated.
The two countries have not made much headway in the last few rounds of dialogue on the border stand-off, agreeing only to continue discussions at senior military commander-level meetings.
The two militaries have pulled back their troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and Gogra Post, while tension remains unabated in some sections of Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains.The deadlock continues, while both sides call for a peaceful resolution of the border issue.
During Wang's New Delhi visit in March, the Indian foreign minister pushed for a speedy disengagement at all friction points to set the stage for de-escalation along the LAC and normalizing bilateral ties.
The 16th senior commander-level meeting will likely be held later this month.
