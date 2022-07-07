https://sputniknews.com/20220707/grandma-what-big-ears-you-have-baby-goat-shoots-to-fame-in-pakistan-1097081913.html

Grandma, What Big Ears You Have: Baby Goat Shoots to Fame in Pakistan

Grandma, What Big Ears You Have: Baby Goat Shoots to Fame in Pakistan

Thanks to the prodigious length of the goat’s ears, the animal’s breeder has had to fold them over its back to prevent Simba from tripping up on them. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T19:02+0000

2022-07-07T19:02+0000

2022-07-07T19:02+0000

pakistan

goat

ear

fame

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097082021_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f775cd946a7338f48f66e9a2513407bd.jpg

A baby goat named Simba has become something of a celebrity in Pakistan because of the animal’s extremely long ears.According to AFP, Simba’s ears have already grown to 54cm, even though the goat is only a month old.He also mentioned approaching Guinness World Records to see whether Simba could be included as the Greatest of All Time.The long ears can be rather inconvenient for the goat, and Narejo has already designed a harness that allows Simba to carry these massive ears around its neck.The media outlet also notes that the breeder has to fold the goat’s ear over its back to prevent the animal from standing on them.Narejo intends to raise Simba to promote Pakistan’s image as a "top goat-breeding nation", according to AFP.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

pakistan, goat, ear, fame