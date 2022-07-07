International
Grandma, What Big Ears You Have: Baby Goat Shoots to Fame in Pakistan
19:02 GMT 07.07.2022
Andrei Dergalin
A baby goat named Simba has become something of a celebrity in Pakistan because of the animal’s extremely long ears.
According to AFP, Simba’s ears have already grown to 54cm, even though the goat is only a month old.
"Within 10 to 12 days of his birth he was already appearing in all the national and international media - and won a beauty contest," breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo said. "Within 30 days he was enjoying the sort of popularity that a celebrity might only achieve after 25 or 30 years."
He also mentioned approaching Guinness World Records to see whether Simba could be included as the Greatest of All Time.
The long ears can be rather inconvenient for the goat, and Narejo has already designed a harness that allows Simba to carry these massive ears around its neck.
The media outlet also notes that the breeder has to fold the goat’s ear over its back to prevent the animal from standing on them.
Narejo intends to raise Simba to promote Pakistan’s image as a "top goat-breeding nation", according to AFP.
"Simba's Pakistan name must echo around the whole world," he said.
