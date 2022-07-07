https://sputniknews.com/20220707/ghislaine-maxwell-submits-appeal-to-overturn-sex-trafficking-conviction-court-filings-show-1097081378.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Submits Appeal to Overturn Sex Trafficking Conviction, Court Filings Show

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ghislaine Maxwell submitted a notice of appeal to a New York district court in an attempt to overturn her conviction and 20-year prison... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Maxwell, an associate of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, played a key role in his scheme to sexually exploit young girls for years, according to prosecutors. Maxwell was convicted in December on five sex crimes charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June.Federal prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 30 to 55 years, arguing in a memorandum that Maxwell "played an instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of multiple young teenage girls."Epstein allegedly committed suicide in a New York detention center in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.Maxwell’s legal team in January called for a new trial in her case after a member of the jury who convicted her told the media that they were a victim of sexual assault - am issue that was raised on the prospective jurors' questionnaire.

