https://sputniknews.com/20220707/g20-should-consider-views-of-developing-countries-on-food-security-indonesian-foreign-minister-says-1097078791.html
G20 Should Consider Views of Developing Countries on Food Security, Indonesian Foreign Minister Says
G20 Should Consider Views of Developing Countries on Food Security, Indonesian Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - G20 should take into account the views of the developing countries regarding the issue of global food security, which requires close... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T16:02+0000
2022-07-07T16:02+0000
2022-07-07T16:02+0000
g20
indonesia
food security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097078619_0:193:2957:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_5b47de63b6582adf90d8fc06cdac7549.jpg
"The solidarity of developing countries is also needed to stop the war and re-integrate Ukrainian and Russian food exports into the global supply chains," Marsudi said at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Indonesian ministry press release.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, which is devoted to bilateral contacts. The Indonesian G20 Presidency puts a premium on cooperation in overcoming the global food crisis.Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated the country's position of food security at the G7 summit in Germany, to which he was invited as a guest. He said that Indonesia advocates for the reintegration of Ukrainian and Russian food exports into global supply chains and urged the G7 countries to exempt Russian food and fertilizers from sanctions.The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/russian-ambassador-indonesia-is-making-voices-of-developing-countries-heard-in-g20-1097059247.html
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097078619_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a05f6d2fcc9cce9a123c805614d86218.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
g20, indonesia, food security
G20 Should Consider Views of Developing Countries on Food Security, Indonesian Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - G20 should take into account the views of the developing countries regarding the issue of global food security, which requires close cooperation of all states, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.
"The solidarity of developing countries is also needed to stop the war and re-integrate Ukrainian and Russian food exports into the global supply chains," Marsudi said at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Indonesian ministry press release.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, which is devoted to bilateral contacts. The Indonesian G20 Presidency puts a premium on cooperation in overcoming the global food crisis.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated the country's position of food security at the G7 summit in Germany, to which he was invited as a guest. He said that Indonesia advocates for the reintegration of Ukrainian and Russian food exports into global supply chains and urged the G7 countries to exempt Russian food and fertilizers from sanctions.
The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.