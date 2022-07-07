https://sputniknews.com/20220707/g20-should-consider-views-of-developing-countries-on-food-security-indonesian-foreign-minister-says-1097078791.html

G20 Should Consider Views of Developing Countries on Food Security, Indonesian Foreign Minister Says

G20 Should Consider Views of Developing Countries on Food Security, Indonesian Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - G20 should take into account the views of the developing countries regarding the issue of global food security, which requires close... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T16:02+0000

2022-07-07T16:02+0000

2022-07-07T16:02+0000

g20

indonesia

food security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097078619_0:193:2957:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_5b47de63b6582adf90d8fc06cdac7549.jpg

"The solidarity of developing countries is also needed to stop the war and re-integrate Ukrainian and Russian food exports into the global supply chains," Marsudi said at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Indonesian ministry press release.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, which is devoted to bilateral contacts. The Indonesian G20 Presidency puts a premium on cooperation in overcoming the global food crisis.Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated the country's position of food security at the G7 summit in Germany, to which he was invited as a guest. He said that Indonesia advocates for the reintegration of Ukrainian and Russian food exports into global supply chains and urged the G7 countries to exempt Russian food and fertilizers from sanctions.The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20220707/russian-ambassador-indonesia-is-making-voices-of-developing-countries-heard-in-g20-1097059247.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

g20, indonesia, food security