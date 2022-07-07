https://sputniknews.com/20220707/g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-to-start-in-indonesias-bali-1097041762.html

G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting to Start in Indonesia's Bali

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indonesian resort island of Bali will host the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) on July 7-8, where top diplomats will discuss global... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Indonesian G20 Presidency puts a premium on cooperation in strengthening the global health architecture, digital transformation and energy transition.This G20 FMM will have two sessions: Strengthening Multilateralism and Food and Energy Security. During the first session the ministers will discuss possible means of strengthening global collaboration and building mutual trust. The second one will be devoted to the discussion of possible ways of overcoming the food crisis, fertilizers shortage and rising global prices.Special speakers, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley, and Managing Director of the World Bank Mari Elka Pangestu, will address the sessions. Apart from the G20 countries, additional nine countries (including Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates) and ten international organizations (the UN, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Asian Development Bank and others) are also invited to participate in the event. On the sidelines of the G20 FMM, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to hold a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia plans to have constructive discussions on the G20 FMM agenda and plans to actively participate. The US State Department said that Blinken will not have talks with Lavrov. According to a US official familiar with the matter, Blinken also plans to avoid appearing in any official group photo shoots with his Russian counterpart.The US Secretary of State alongside with his Canadian counterpart plans to address the issue of a Russian oil price cap.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will give a virtual speech at the event.The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.

