First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Slovakia - Health Authority

First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Slovakia - Health Authority

PRAGUE, (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Slovakia, Public Health Authority spokeswoman Dasha Rachkova said on Thursday. 07.07.2022

"Monkeypox infection was detected in a person who returned from a trip abroad. The patient is currently hospitalized. Doctors are checking the contacts of the sick person," Rachkova told reporters.Recently, more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been identified in over 50 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization acknowledged the outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.

