International
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/first-case-of-monkeypox-confirmed-in-slovakia---health-authority-1097084946.html
First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Slovakia - Health Authority
First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Slovakia - Health Authority
PRAGUE, (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Slovakia, Public Health Authority spokeswoman Dasha Rachkova said on Thursday. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T20:45+0000
2022-07-07T20:45+0000
monkeypox
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095774191_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77032337f76aabcd5efc92a3fa1d6564.png
"Monkeypox infection was detected in a person who returned from a trip abroad. The patient is currently hospitalized. Doctors are checking the contacts of the sick person,"&nbsp; Rachkova told reporters.Recently, more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been identified in over 50 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization acknowledged the outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095774191_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_48462c73e3d08d3ff7a0444bb74bb0f4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
monkeypox, eu

First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Slovakia - Health Authority

20:45 GMT 07.07.2022
Monkeypox
Monkeypox - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
PRAGUE, (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Slovakia, Public Health Authority spokeswoman Dasha Rachkova said on Thursday.
"Monkeypox infection was detected in a person who returned from a trip abroad. The patient is currently hospitalized. Doctors are checking the contacts of the sick person,"  Rachkova told reporters.
Recently, more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been identified in over 50 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization acknowledged the outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала