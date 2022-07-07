https://sputniknews.com/20220707/elon-musk-fathered-twins-with-his-company-executive-media-says-1097080379.html

Elon Musk Fathers Twins With Company Executive, Media Says

This week, Musk also boasted on Twitter that he is doing his best to “help the underpopulation crisis”, and warned that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Flamboyant billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk sired twins with Shivon Zilis in November, an executive at his neurotechnology company Neuralink, Insider reported citing court documents.According to the media outlet, in April Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the children’s names to "have their father's surname and contain their mother's surname as part of their middle name."The order was reportedly approved in May by a judge in Austin, Texas.If the media outlet’s findings are correct, Musk has fathered a total of 10 children so far.On Thursday, Musk also tweeted: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

