Elon Musk Fathers Twins With Company Executive, Media Says
Elon Musk Fathers Twins With Company Executive, Media Says
This week, Musk also boasted on Twitter that he is doing his best to "help the underpopulation crisis", and warned that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest...
Flamboyant billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk sired twins with Shivon Zilis in November, an executive at his neurotechnology company Neuralink, Insider reported citing court documents.According to the media outlet, in April Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the children's names to "have their father's surname and contain their mother's surname as part of their middle name."The order was reportedly approved in May by a judge in Austin, Texas.If the media outlet's findings are correct, Musk has fathered a total of 10 children so far.On Thursday, Musk also tweeted: "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."
Elon Musk Fathers Twins With Company Executive, Media Says

18:16 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 07.07.2022)
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020.
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020.
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
This week, Musk also boasted on Twitter that he is doing his best to “help the underpopulation crisis”, and warned that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far”.
Flamboyant billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk sired twins with Shivon Zilis in November, an executive at his neurotechnology company Neuralink, Insider reported citing court documents.
According to the media outlet, in April Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the children’s names to "have their father's surname and contain their mother's surname as part of their middle name."
The order was reportedly approved in May by a judge in Austin, Texas.
The twins, whose names Insider did not disclose so as to protect their privacy, were apparently born weeks before Musk and Canadian musician Claire Boucher (known professionally as Grimes) had their second child.
If the media outlet’s findings are correct, Musk has fathered a total of 10 children so far.
On Thursday, Musk also tweeted: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
