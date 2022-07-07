https://sputniknews.com/20220707/chelsea-set-to-submit-17-mln-bid-to-sign-superstar-cristiano-ronaldo-from-man-utd---report-1097049738.html

Chelsea Set to Submit $17 Mln Bid to Sign Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo From Man Utd - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is hell-bent to part ways with Man United as the footballing superstar has missed three consecutive days of pre-season training at Old... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea are on course to submit a $17 million bid for Manchester United's talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, British website Football Insider reported.The West Londoners' decision to formally begin talks with the Red Devils for CR7's potential sale comes amid discussions between new owner Todd Boehly and club boss Thomas Tuchel.Ever since Boehly took over the Stamford Bridge-based side from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, he has been looking at ways to raise the profile of the club and Ronaldo fits perfectly in his scheme of things there. On the other hand, Chelsea have lost Romelu Lukaku and their attack needs to be boosted to make them battle-ready for the 2022-23 season.The Blues have already agreed on personal terms with Man City's Raheem Sterling, with the $55 million deal set to be officially announced later this week. But they wish to pair Sterling with Ronaldo and that's why they are keen to wrap up their talks with United as soon as possible, because there are other suitors for Ronaldo's signature.Reportedly Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all interested in signing the ex-Real Madrid frontman.Yet the multiple-time English champions remain the frontrunners in the race to sign the all-time great, as their proposed bid has got the backing of their owner. Plus, they are one of the few clubs that could afford the Portugal captain's hefty wages, which are expected to be over $500,000 per week.

