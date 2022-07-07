https://sputniknews.com/20220707/california-announces-100-million-program-to-develop-make-cheap-insulin-1097085478.html

California Announces $100 Million Program to Develop, Make Cheap Insulin

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the Golden State would begin manufacturing its own insulin - the latest effort in the state’s... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Nothing epitomizes market failure more than the cost of insulin," Newsom said in a Thursday statement. "Many Americans experience out-of-pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug."Newsom’s program will set aside $100 million to contract for the effort; half will go to developing low-cost insulin products and the other to build a factory in the Pacific coastal state for producing it. He said the contractor would produce insulin “at a cheaper price, close to at-cost.”Without a regular supplement of insulin, the shortage can induce diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition that without treatment almost invariably leads to death. However, even with treatment, it can destroy internal organs and cause loss of eyesight or require the amputation of limbs. Diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in the US in 2019, with 87,647 Americans dying of the disease.Sabrina Caudillo, a 24-year-old college student who lives in La Puente, told the Los Angeles Times last month that she felt like a “prisoner” to the pharmaceutical industry after being diagnosed with diabetes in 2017.“This disease is really expensive, and I’m barely making it every month,” Caudillo added.US President Joe Biden has pushed for Congress to pass a law limiting insurance co-pays for insulin to $35, although nothing has been done yet on Capitol Hill.Some have speculated that Newsom, also a Democrat, could become a challenger to Biden in the 2024 US presidential race if the incumbent seeks a second term. The Wall Street Journal declared on Wednesday that barbs traded online between Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican contender in 2024, constituted the beginning of Newsom's campaign.

