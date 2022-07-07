https://sputniknews.com/20220707/beijing-slams-mi5-fbi-statement-as-irresponsible-says-us-is-biggest-threat-to-world-peace-1097073495.html
Beijing Slams Mi5, FBI Statement as 'Irresponsible', Says US is Biggest Threat to World Peace
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is the most "warlike" country in world history and it has become the greatest threat to world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, MI5 (UK’s Security Service) Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Chris Wray said in a joint statement
that China posed an increasing threat in the espionage area.
"Facts have fully proven that the US is the biggest threat to world peace and development. We urge the US intelligence officer to put things into perspective, see China’s development in an objective and reasonable light, stop spreading lies, and stop making irresponsible remarks," Lijian told a briefing.
The spokesman added that relevant US officials constantly exaggerate the "Chinese threat," slander and attack China. Meanwhile, US intelligence officials’ statements are full of ideological prejudice and deep-rooted Cold War and zero-sum game mentality.
"The US just celebrated its 246th Independence Day. The US was not at war for only 16 years throughout its 240-plus years of history, which made it known as 'the most warlike nation in the history of the world'," Lijian added.
He noted that the British MI5 and MI6 deliberately published alarming reports, projecting their own disgraceful acts onto China, as their aim was "to play up the so-called ‘Chinese threat theory’ and stoke antagonism and confrontation."
Lijian added that Beijing had repeatedly reiterated that the purpose of China's development is to enable its people to live a happy and prosperous life.