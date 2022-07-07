https://sputniknews.com/20220707/beijing-slams-mi5-fbi-statement-as-irresponsible-says-us-is-biggest-threat-to-world-peace-1097073495.html

Beijing Slams Mi5, FBI Statement as 'Irresponsible', Says US is Biggest Threat to World Peace

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is the most "warlike" country in world history and it has become the greatest threat to world peace and development... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, MI5 (UK’s Security Service) Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Chris Wray said in a joint statement that China posed an increasing threat in the espionage area.The spokesman added that relevant US officials constantly exaggerate the "Chinese threat," slander and attack China. Meanwhile, US intelligence officials’ statements are full of ideological prejudice and deep-rooted Cold War and zero-sum game mentality."The US just celebrated its 246th Independence Day. The US was not at war for only 16 years throughout its 240-plus years of history, which made it known as 'the most warlike nation in the history of the world'," Lijian added.He noted that the British MI5 and MI6 deliberately published alarming reports, projecting their own disgraceful acts onto China, as their aim was "to play up the so-called ‘Chinese threat theory’ and stoke antagonism and confrontation."Lijian added that Beijing had repeatedly reiterated that the purpose of China's development is to enable its people to live a happy and prosperous life.

