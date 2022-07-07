https://sputniknews.com/20220707/after-wheat-india-puts-curbs-on-exporting-flour--related-products-1097067455.html

After Wheat, India Puts Curbs on Exporting Flour & Related Products

After Wheat, India Puts Curbs on Exporting Flour & Related Products

The restriction guidelines came after the government noticed that many exporters were importing unusual quantities of wheat. Media reports suggest that India... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T14:09+0000

2022-07-07T14:09+0000

2022-07-07T14:09+0000

india

india

wheat

wheat

wheat

wheat exports

export

exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097070164_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_994fa84290aa071c5b66b015af75e57d.jpg

The government of India on Thursday imposed restrictions on exporting wheat flour and other products, after it banned wheat exports in May.The fresh curbs came about to insulate domestic markets from the global wheat crisis.As per the new guidelines, it has been made mandatory for all exporters to seek prior permission from the inter-ministerial panel on wheat export before taking any outbound shipment, the government said in a notification issued on Thursday.The restriction will be applied to wheat flour, "maida" (fine flour), semolina, and wholewheat meat, and is to take effect from July 12.Generally, India produces 109 million tons of wheat, but exports around seven million tons in a year. However, so far this year India has already exported more than a record seven million tons of wheat, worth around $2.12 billion, which in value terms was 274 percent more than the same period last year.Reuters also suggested that after the ban, demand for wheat flour jumped in neighboring countries struggling to secure wheat at lower prices from other suppliers.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, wheat, wheat, wheat, wheat exports, export, exports