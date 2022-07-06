https://sputniknews.com/20220706/yes-really-wedding-ceremony-for-dogs-held-in-uk-1097028089.html

Yes, Really: 'Wedding Ceremony' for Dogs Held in UK

Yes, Really: 'Wedding Ceremony' for Dogs Held in UK

The ceremony involved an exchange of oaths and a dog-friendly wedding cake, with the role of the vicar being played by another dog. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T18:54+0000

2022-07-06T18:54+0000

2022-07-06T18:54+0000

uk

dogs

wedding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082780074_0:133:3169:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4fb1a7bd6b5f277296a0e754bdbc83.jpg

A pair of Chihuahuas got wed in a garden ceremony held in Runcorn, Cheshire and attended by their owners and over 90 other dogs.According to The Mirror, the dog owners played the role of the “mother of the bride” and the “mother of the groom,” helping the “newlyweds” cut a dog-friendly wedding cake.The role of vicar was played by a greyhound clad in a corresponding outfit and assisted by its owner.The ceremony was reportedly held in aid of a local charity called Cheshire Sighthound Rescue and their lurcher who was recently hit by a car, but managed to make a recovery.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

uk, dogs, wedding