Yes, Really: 'Wedding Ceremony' for Dogs Held in UK
Yes, Really: 'Wedding Ceremony' for Dogs Held in UK
The ceremony involved an exchange of oaths and a dog-friendly wedding cake, with the role of the vicar being played by another dog. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
A pair of Chihuahuas got wed in a garden ceremony held in Runcorn, Cheshire and attended by their owners and over 90 other dogs.According to The Mirror, the dog owners played the role of the “mother of the bride” and the “mother of the groom,” helping the “newlyweds” cut a dog-friendly wedding cake.The role of vicar was played by a greyhound clad in a corresponding outfit and assisted by its owner.The ceremony was reportedly held in aid of a local charity called Cheshire Sighthound Rescue and their lurcher who was recently hit by a car, but managed to make a recovery.
Yes, Really: 'Wedding Ceremony' for Dogs Held in UK
The ceremony involved an exchange of oaths and a dog-friendly wedding cake, with the role of the vicar being played by another dog.
A pair of Chihuahuas got wed in a garden ceremony held in Runcorn, Cheshire and attended by their owners and over 90 other dogs.
According to The Mirror, the dog owners played the role of the “mother of the bride” and the “mother of the groom,” helping the “newlyweds” cut a dog-friendly wedding cake.
The dogs exchanged “specially written vows, rings and sausages,” as the newspaper put it, and promised to "always play together; to care for their puppies, be their one or one-hundred-and-one; to share their favorite toys; to protect their houses from the evil postman and to only sniff each other's bums from now until forever."
The role of vicar was played by a greyhound clad in a corresponding outfit and assisted by its owner.
The ceremony was reportedly held in aid of a local charity called Cheshire Sighthound Rescue and their lurcher who was recently hit by a car, but managed to make a recovery.