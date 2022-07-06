https://sputniknews.com/20220706/who-more-than-6000-monkeypox-cases-registered-globally-1097024326.html
WHO: More Than 6,000 Monkeypox Cases Registered Globally
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spread of monkeypox is a matter of concern, as more than 6,000 cases of the virus have already been registered in 58 countries around the world, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
"On monkeypox, I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus. Across the world, there has now been more than 6,000 cases recorded in 58 countries. Testing remains a challenge and it is highly probable that there are a significant number of cases not being picked up," Tedros said during a press conference.
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.