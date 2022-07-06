https://sputniknews.com/20220706/who-more-than-6000-monkeypox-cases-registered-globally-1097024326.html

WHO: More Than 6,000 Monkeypox Cases Registered Globally

WHO: More Than 6,000 Monkeypox Cases Registered Globally

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spread of monkeypox is a matter of concern, as more than 6,000 cases of the virus have already been registered in 58 countries around... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T16:14+0000

2022-07-06T16:14+0000

2022-07-06T16:14+0000

world health organization (who)

monkeypox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095613482_0:194:3000:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd2cd83e8cba1c7f848fc805a108809.jpg

"On monkeypox, I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus. Across the world, there has now been more than 6,000 cases recorded in 58 countries. Testing remains a challenge and it is highly probable that there are a significant number of cases not being picked up," Tedros said during a press conference.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/monkeypox-existed-before-2022-outbreak-but-never-transmitted-from-human-to-human-expert-1096925839.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), monkeypox