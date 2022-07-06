https://sputniknews.com/20220706/two-more-resignations-rock-johnsons-government-ahead-of-wednesday-pmqs-1097003202.html

Two More Resignations Rock Johnson's Government Ahead of Wednesday PMQs

Will Quince, a junior education minister, has joined a wave of shock resignations from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.On Monday, Quince had defended Boris Johnson over what he knew about disgraced suspended Tory MP Chris Pincher and sexual misconduct allegations against him. He had been given a categorical assurance" by No 10 that the Prime Minister was not aware of any “specific” allegation made against ex-deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher before appointing him to the Government role, Quince had said.On Wednesday, however, Will Quince quit, saying he had “no choice” after using “false” information from No 10 in interviews.In his resignation letter, the ex-minister revealed he had spoken to Johnson the night before and the PM had delivered a “sincere apology”. But, Quince stated, he felt duty bound to walk away after repeating to the media what he was told by No 10 “in good faith”.The resignation of the Member of Parliament for Colchester came minutes after Laura Trott, who was a parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Transport, also stepped down.The latest two resignations are part of a wave that was triggered last night after Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak stepped down.On Tuesday night, embattled Boris Johnson, who had survived a no confidence vote earlier over the “Partygate” row, found his situation increasingly precarious again.The Health Secretary and the Chancellor walked away just minutes after the Prime Minister admitted on an interview he should not have appointed now-suspended Tory MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February after claims the MP groped two men at a private club last week. The row over No 10’s handling of the controversial allegations had erupted with fresh force amid a slew of revelations regarding Pincher’s previous conduct. Questions were asked regarding the extent of the PM’s knowledge of the claims and how the MP had every gotten appointed to the key government role.Responding to the resignations last night, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said:Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey, appearing on BBC Breakfast, called upon the Conservatives to do their “patriotic duty” and “get rid of Boris Johnson today”.Boris Johnson appeared to indicate on Tuesday night that he had no intention of quitting, as he carried out a speedy Cabinet reshuffle, while a succession of junior ministers followed in the wake of the two bombshell resignations and also walked away.

