Suspected Gunman in Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Confessed to Police, Considered Second Attack
Suspected Gunman in Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Confessed to Police, Considered Second Attack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois admitted to the attack during an interview with police and... 06.07.2022
“He was questioned in the Highland Park Police Department. He was read his Miranda warnings, offered attorneys, etc… He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done,” Rinehart said during a press conference.Robert Crimo III, 21, is being charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack. Crimo will be held without bail ahead of further legal proceedings later in July, Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered during a bond hearing on Wednesday.Investigators found information indicating that Crimo “seriously contemplated” committing another shooting attack in a nearby city, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli also said during the press conference.Crimo could be charged with dozens more crimes in the future as investigation continues, according to Rinehart. Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted, he added.
illinois
