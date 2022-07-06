International
Suspected Gunman in Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Confessed to Police, Considered Second Attack
Suspected Gunman in Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Confessed to Police, Considered Second Attack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois admitted to the attack during an interview with police and... 06.07.2022
“He was questioned in the Highland Park Police Department. He was read his Miranda warnings, offered attorneys, etc… He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done,” Rinehart said during a press conference.Robert Crimo III, 21,&nbsp;is being charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack. Crimo will be held without bail ahead of further legal proceedings later in July, Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered during a bond hearing on Wednesday.Investigators found information indicating that Crimo “seriously contemplated” committing another shooting attack in a nearby city, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli also said during the press conference.Crimo could be charged with dozens more crimes in the future as investigation continues, according to Rinehart. Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/biden-orders-flags-at-half-staff-for-victims-of-illinois-july-4-parade-shooting-1096992516.html
illinois
Suspected Gunman in Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Confessed to Police, Considered Second Attack

16:31 GMT 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / Getty Images/Mark BorensteinПравоохранительные органы работают на месте стрельбы на параде Четвертого июля 4 июля 2022 года в Хайленд-Парке, штат Иллинойс
Правоохранительные органы работают на месте стрельбы на параде Четвертого июля 4 июля 2022 года в Хайленд-Парке, штат Иллинойс - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / Getty Images/Mark Borenstein
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois admitted to the attack during an interview with police and considered carrying out a second shooting, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said on Wednesday.
“He was questioned in the Highland Park Police Department. He was read his Miranda warnings, offered attorneys, etc… He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done,” Rinehart said during a press conference.
Robert Crimo III, 21, is being charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack. Crimo will be held without bail ahead of further legal proceedings later in July, Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered during a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Two police officers stand their post, the day after a deadly mass shooting on the Westside of the Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, as the American flag flies at half-staff on the Eastside. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Victims of Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting
Yesterday, 18:49 GMT
Investigators found information indicating that Crimo “seriously contemplated” committing another shooting attack in a nearby city, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli also said during the press conference.
Crimo could be charged with dozens more crimes in the future as investigation continues, according to Rinehart. Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted, he added.
