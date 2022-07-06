https://sputniknews.com/20220706/solomon-islands-vows-to-expand-security-ties-with-china-as-west-ponders-pacific-challenges-1097013117.html
Solomon Islands Vows to Expand Security Ties With China as West Ponders Pacific Challenges
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has urged China to set up a permanent arrangement to boost the capability of the country's police personnel.The request was made after China completed the island's first training program last week.Sogavare, who was attacked by the opposition for switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, highlighted that addressing the capacity of the country's security apparatus and personnel is vital for his government.In November 2021, the Solomon Islands faced a week-long riot in its capital Honiara, exposing the country's law and order weaknesses even though two decades had been spent rebuilding the national police force. The Prime Minister recalled that the riots of 2006, 2019, and 2021 are "stark reminders of the need to continue to improve the capacity of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)." The US and its Pacific allies have expressed deep concern over deepening security ties between the Solomon Islands and China, fearing it could allow Beijing to establish a military presence in the country. Beijing and the Solomon Islands have both dismissed those concerns.The US and its allies announced the 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' initiative last month, the latest in a series of steps countering China's increasing presence in the region.Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April and 52 bilateral economic-focused "cooperation outcomes" during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's to more than a dozen Pacific nations in May and June.
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Solomon Islands Vows to Expand Security Ties With China as West Ponders Pacific Challenges
13:31 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 06.07.2022)
The US and its South Pacific allies announced the 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' initiative on 24 June in response to "growing pressure on the rules-based free and open international order". It has come "just in time" when Beijing is looking for an umbrella agreement with the 10 microstates of the Pacific Ocean.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has urged China to set up a permanent arrangement to boost the capability of the country's police personnel.
The request was made after China completed the island's first training program last week.
"I would like to see a more permanent arrangement in place that is not only reactionary to certain situations, but one that is forward-looking in identifying gaps and considering these gaps before they are exposed by situations such as the November riots," Sogavare said.
Sogavare, who was attacked by the opposition for switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, highlighted that addressing the capacity of the country's security apparatus and personnel is vital for his government.
In November 2021, the Solomon Islands faced a week-long riot in its capital Honiara, exposing the country's law and order weaknesses even though two decades had been spent rebuilding the national police force. The Prime Minister recalled that the riots of 2006, 2019, and 2021 are "stark reminders of the need to continue to improve the capacity of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)."
Sogavare said he feels safer now that the country's police have received five months' training from the Chinese.
The US and its Pacific allies have expressed deep concern over deepening security ties between the Solomon Islands and China, fearing it could allow Beijing to establish a military presence in the country.
Beijing and the Solomon Islands have both dismissed those concerns.
The US and its allies announced
the 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' initiative last month, the latest in a series of steps countering China's increasing presence in the region.
Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April and 52 bilateral economic-focused "cooperation outcomes" during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's to more than a dozen Pacific nations in May and June.