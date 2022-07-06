https://sputniknews.com/20220706/solomon-islands-vows-to-expand-security-ties-with-china-as-west-ponders-pacific-challenges-1097013117.html

Solomon Islands Vows to Expand Security Ties With China as West Ponders Pacific Challenges

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has urged China to set up a permanent arrangement to boost the capability of the country's police personnel.The request was made after China completed the island's first training program last week.Sogavare, who was attacked by the opposition for switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, highlighted that addressing the capacity of the country's security apparatus and personnel is vital for his government.In November 2021, the Solomon Islands faced a week-long riot in its capital Honiara, exposing the country's law and order weaknesses even though two decades had been spent rebuilding the national police force. The Prime Minister recalled that the riots of 2006, 2019, and 2021 are "stark reminders of the need to continue to improve the capacity of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)." The US and its Pacific allies have expressed deep concern over deepening security ties between the Solomon Islands and China, fearing it could allow Beijing to establish a military presence in the country. Beijing and the Solomon Islands have both dismissed those concerns.The US and its allies announced the 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' initiative last month, the latest in a series of steps countering China's increasing presence in the region.Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April and 52 bilateral economic-focused "cooperation outcomes" during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's to more than a dozen Pacific nations in May and June.

