Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as the Ukrainian conflict, American patriotism in lieu of July... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as the Ukraine War, American patriotism in lieu of July 4th, and all things economics from sanctions to a possible end to the recession.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapon InspectorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistsMichael Hudson - President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET) Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas CityIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by former UN weapon inspector Scott Ritter to discuss all things Ukrainian conflict from the capture of the Lugansk region to what he believes is next for the Russian military.In the second hour, political columnist Ted Rall joins Jamarl and Manila to discuss many different topics such as the economy, patriotism, big Pharma, gun control, and how Americans see the country with Joe Biden as President.In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by professor Michael Hudson to discuss the economy - including sanctions, gas prices, and a possible end to the recession in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

