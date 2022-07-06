https://sputniknews.com/20220706/russian-troops-capture-strategic-lugansk-region-1096996805.html
Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region
Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as the Ukrainian conflict, American patriotism in lieu of July... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T04:31+0000
2022-07-06T04:31+0000
2022-07-06T10:32+0000
radio sputnik
fault lines
economy
ukraine
gun control
big pharma
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1096996659_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7c64b2b0ad8acf59c730c063d5984b0b.png
Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as the Ukraine War, American patriotism in lieu of July 4th, and all things economics from sanctions to a possible end to the recession.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapon InspectorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistsMichael Hudson - President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET) Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas CityIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by former UN weapon inspector Scott Ritter to discuss all things Ukrainian conflict from the capture of the Lugansk region to what he believes is next for the Russian military.In the second hour, political columnist Ted Rall joins Jamarl and Manila to discuss many different topics such as the economy, patriotism, big Pharma, gun control, and how Americans see the country with Joe Biden as President.In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by professor Michael Hudson to discuss the economy - including sanctions, gas prices, and a possible end to the recession in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1096996659_246:0:1179:700_1920x0_80_0_0_daa30603547c3776c1e66c4aec4c7ae4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio sputnik, fault lines, аудио, economy, ukraine, gun control, big pharma
Russian Troops Capture Strategic Lugansk Region
04:31 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 06.07.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as the Ukrainian conflict, American patriotism in lieu of July 4th, and all things economics from sanctions to a possible end to the recession.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapon Inspector
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnists
Michael Hudson - President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET) Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by former UN weapon inspector Scott Ritter to discuss all things Ukrainian conflict from the capture of the Lugansk region to what he believes is next for the Russian military.
In the second hour, political columnist Ted Rall joins Jamarl and Manila to discuss many different topics such as the economy, patriotism, big Pharma, gun control, and how Americans see the country with Joe Biden as President.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by professor Michael Hudson to discuss the economy - including sanctions, gas prices, and a possible end to the recession in 2022.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.