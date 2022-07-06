https://sputniknews.com/20220706/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-press-briefing-after-talks-with-vietnamese-counterpart-1097001129.html

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Briefing After Talks With Vietnamese Counterpart

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Briefing After Talks With Vietnamese Counterpart

At the beginning of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, Lavrov noted that Vietnam is... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T06:24+0000

2022-07-06T06:24+0000

2022-07-06T06:26+0000

russia

vietnam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097002044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_589f07c96fce68377a0c062254498173.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Hanoi, Vietnam as Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.The parties were expected to discuss the prospects for promoting a Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership, including political dialogue as well as trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, collaboration in defense and security, and humanitarian exchanges.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov speaks to press following his meeting with Vietnamese FM engl 2022-07-06T06:24+0000 true PT10M08S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, vietnam, видео