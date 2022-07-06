https://sputniknews.com/20220706/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-press-briefing-after-talks-with-vietnamese-counterpart-1097001129.html
Sputnik comes live from Hanoi, Vietnam as Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.The parties were expected to discuss the prospects for promoting a Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership, including political dialogue as well as trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, collaboration in defense and security, and humanitarian exchanges.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
06:24 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 06:26 GMT 06.07.2022)
At the beginning of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, Lavrov noted that Vietnam is Russia's key partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping and in other blocs on the Eurasian continent.
