RaHDit Leaks Data of 1,000 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Officers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian hacker group RaHDit has published the data of 1,000 employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military...
According to the hacker group, flaws in the protection of the networks of the Central Directorate of the GUR on Rybalskyi Island in Kiev, as well as methods for analyzing big data according to characteristic patterns of user behavior, helped to form the database.Among the disclosed spies are representatives of diplomatic missions in Russia, India, Austria, Vietnam, South Africa, Italy, Turkey and, Iran. Data on military intelligence curators in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as instructors in sabotage and representatives of special forces for conducting undercover and power intelligence, has also been released.The group clarifies that this is the first material in a series of publications. Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, this is the largest leak of Ukrainian intelligence data. Earlier, the hacker group RaHDit released information about 700 employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including photos, phone numbers, and even residential addresses. Apart from the general information, the hacker group revealed SBU officers' hobbies, such as gambling and unconventional personal preferences.
ukraine, hackers

RaHDit Leaks Data of 1,000 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Officers

04:39 GMT 06.07.2022
CC0 / / Hacker
Hacker
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian hacker group RaHDit has published the data of 1,000 employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military department of Ukraine.
According to the hacker group, flaws in the protection of the networks of the Central Directorate of the GUR on Rybalskyi Island in Kiev, as well as methods for analyzing big data according to characteristic patterns of user behavior, helped to form the database.
Among the disclosed spies are representatives of diplomatic missions in Russia, India, Austria, Vietnam, South Africa, Italy, Turkey and, Iran. Data on military intelligence curators in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as instructors in sabotage and representatives of special forces for conducting undercover and power intelligence, has also been released.
The group clarifies that this is the first material in a series of publications.
Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, this is the largest leak of Ukrainian intelligence data.
Earlier, the hacker group RaHDit released information about 700 employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including photos, phone numbers, and even residential addresses. Apart from the general information, the hacker group revealed SBU officers' hobbies, such as gambling and unconventional personal preferences.
