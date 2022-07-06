https://sputniknews.com/20220706/rahdit-leaks-data-of-1000-ukrainian-military-intelligence-officers-1096998721.html

RaHDit Leaks Data of 1,000 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Officers

RaHDit Leaks Data of 1,000 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Officers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian hacker group RaHDit has published the data of 1,000 employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T04:39+0000

2022-07-06T04:39+0000

2022-07-06T04:39+0000

ukraine

hackers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg

According to the hacker group, flaws in the protection of the networks of the Central Directorate of the GUR on Rybalskyi Island in Kiev, as well as methods for analyzing big data according to characteristic patterns of user behavior, helped to form the database.Among the disclosed spies are representatives of diplomatic missions in Russia, India, Austria, Vietnam, South Africa, Italy, Turkey and, Iran. Data on military intelligence curators in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as instructors in sabotage and representatives of special forces for conducting undercover and power intelligence, has also been released.The group clarifies that this is the first material in a series of publications. Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, this is the largest leak of Ukrainian intelligence data. Earlier, the hacker group RaHDit released information about 700 employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including photos, phone numbers, and even residential addresses. Apart from the general information, the hacker group revealed SBU officers' hobbies, such as gambling and unconventional personal preferences.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, hackers