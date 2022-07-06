OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo Dies Aged 63, Nigerian Petroleum Boss Mele Kyari Says
05:44 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 06.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation -NNPC- Mohammed Barkindo speaks after inspecting the burnt oil pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation at the Altas Cove in Lagos after they have been destroyed with dynamite by the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta overnight on July 13, 2009
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, dies aged 63.
Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), announced the death of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.— Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) July 6, 2022
He died at about 11pm on Tuesday night, according to Mele Kyari. The cause of his death was not disclosed.
According to reports, Barkindo was received by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and later gave a speech at the Nigerian Oil & Gas conference (NOG) which is still in session in the country's capital Abuja.
Barkindo has served as OPEC Secretary General since August 2016 and was expected to complete his term as the OPEC Secretary General on July 31.
Mohammed Barkindo was born in 1959 in Nigeria.