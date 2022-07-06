International
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/opec-secretary-general-mohammed-barkindo-dies-aged-63-nigerian-petroleum-boss-mele-kyari-says-1097000179.html
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo Dies Aged 63, Nigerian Petroleum Boss Mele Kyari Says
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo Dies Aged 63, Nigerian Petroleum Boss Mele Kyari Says
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, dies aged 63. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T05:44+0000
2022-07-06T06:22+0000
opec
mohammad sanusi barkindo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104067/62/1040676240_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_9be6afad3ed4ea84fb964bf3acb30259.jpg
Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), announced the death of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo in a tweet on Wednesday morning.He died at about 11pm on Tuesday night, according to Mele Kyari. The cause of his death was not disclosed.According to reports, Barkindo was received by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and later gave a speech at the Nigerian Oil &amp; Gas conference (NOG) which is still in session in the country's capital Abuja.Barkindo has served as OPEC Secretary General since August 2016 and was expected to complete his term as the OPEC Secretary General on July 31.Mohammed Barkindo was born in 1959 in Nigeria.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104067/62/1040676240_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_aa5672e808c3ff9ee7dfe8334c00e324.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec, mohammad sanusi barkindo

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo Dies Aged 63, Nigerian Petroleum Boss Mele Kyari Says

05:44 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 06.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation -NNPC- Mohammed Barkindo speaks after inspecting the burnt oil pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation at the Altas Cove in Lagos after they have been destroyed with dynamite by the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta overnight on July 13, 2009
Managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation -NNPC- Mohammed Barkindo speaks after inspecting the burnt oil pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation at the Altas Cove in Lagos after they have been destroyed with dynamite by the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta overnight on July 13, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Subscribe
International
India
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, dies aged 63.
Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), announced the death of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
He died at about 11pm on Tuesday night, according to Mele Kyari. The cause of his death was not disclosed.
According to reports, Barkindo was received by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and later gave a speech at the Nigerian Oil & Gas conference (NOG) which is still in session in the country's capital Abuja.
Barkindo has served as OPEC Secretary General since August 2016 and was expected to complete his term as the OPEC Secretary General on July 31.
Mohammed Barkindo was born in 1959 in Nigeria.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала