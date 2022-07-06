LIVE UPDATES: 18 UK Government Officials Resign in Protest at PM Johnson's Leadership

Johnson Says Will Resign if He Realizes That Government Could Not Continue Its Work

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would resign if he realized that the British government could not continue its work.

The statement came after several UK ministers quit Boris Johnson's government over the past two days due to the recent scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as the country's deputy chief whip.

"Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate we have been given... then I would [resign]," Johnson said during a speech in the parliament, when asked to list circumstances, under which he would resign.

According to the British prime minister, he will also make such a decision if the UK is frustrated in its own desire to support the Ukrainian people.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he has been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going and that is what I am going to do," Johnson added.