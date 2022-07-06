International
LIVE UPDATES: 18 UK Government Officials Resign in Protest at PM Johnson's Leadership
LIVE UPDATES: 18 UK Government Officials Resign in Protest at PM Johnson's Leadership
On Tuesday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tendered their resignations.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: 18 UK Government Officials Resign in Protest at PM Johnson's Leadership

11:15 GMT 06.07.2022 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 06.07.2022)
International
India
On Tuesday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tendered their resignations.
The ministerial resignations that began on Tuesday continued on Wednesday, with four more ministers leaving their posts.
UK Minister for Children and Families William Quince, Laura Trott, junior transport minister, Treasury Minister John Glen, and Robin Walker, MP for Worcester and a junior minister in the UK resigned on Wednesday over a recent scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as deputy chief whip.
Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to the post of deputy chief whip despite knowing about previous investigations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
12:52 GMT 06.07.2022
Tory MPs David Johnston, Claire Coutinho and Selaine Saxby Resign as Parliamentary Private Secretaries
12:06 GMT 06.07.2022
Housing Minister Stuart Andrew Resigns From BoJo's Gov't
11:42 GMT 06.07.2022
DEFRA Minister Jo Churchill and Justice Minister Victoria Atkins Resign
11:34 GMT 06.07.2022
Johnson Says Will Resign if He Realizes That Government Could Not Continue Its Work
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would resign if he realized that the British government could not continue its work.
The statement came after several UK ministers quit Boris Johnson's government over the past two days due to the recent scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as the country's deputy chief whip.
"Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate we have been given... then I would [resign]," Johnson said during a speech in the parliament, when asked to list circumstances, under which he would resign.
According to the British prime minister, he will also make such a decision if the UK is frustrated in its own desire to support the Ukrainian people.
"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he has been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going and that is what I am going to do," Johnson added.
11:20 GMT 06.07.2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says Government Should Not Resign During Crisis
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the British government should not resign amid the crisis and the difficult situation both in the country and in Europe.
"It is exactly when times are tough, when the country faces pressures on the economy and pressures on their budgets and when we have the biggest war in Europe for 80 years, that is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away and to get on with our job and to focus on the things that matter to the people of this country," Johnson said during a speech in the parliament, as broadcast by Sky News.
11:16 GMT 06.07.2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street, in London, Friday July 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
Four More Resignations Rock Johnson's Government Ahead of Wednesday PMQs
07:52 GMT
