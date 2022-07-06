LIVE UPDATES: 18 UK Government Officials Resign in Protest at PM Johnson's Leadership

The ministerial resignations that began on Tuesday continued on Wednesday, with four more ministers leaving their posts.
UK Minister for Children and Families William Quince, Laura Trott, junior transport minister, Treasury Minister John Glen, and Robin Walker, MP for Worcester and a junior minister in the UK resigned on Wednesday over a recent scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as deputy chief whip.
Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to the post of deputy chief whip despite knowing about previous investigations.
