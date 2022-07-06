https://sputniknews.com/20220706/lavrov-says-unaware-of-attempts-to-prevent-him-from-taking-part-in-g20-ministerial-meeting-1097008863.html
Lavrov Says Unaware of Attempts to Prevent Him From Taking Part in G20 Ministerial Meeting
"We have an invitation from the Indonesian side both to the Foreign Ministers Council, which opens tomorrow in Bali, and to the upcoming [G20] Summit in November. If there were these attempts, the Indonesian leadership did not respond to them," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.At the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Russia intends to raise issues that are on the organization's agenda.Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 will gather in Bali on Thursday and Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he is unaware of any attempts by Western countries to prevent his participation in the upcoming G20 ministerial meeting.
"We have an invitation from the Indonesian side both to the Foreign Ministers Council, which opens tomorrow in Bali, and to the upcoming [G20] Summit in November. If there were these attempts, the Indonesian leadership did not respond to them," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.
At the upcoming G20
Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Russia intends to raise issues that are on the organization's agenda.
"The G20 will have its own agenda, and we will go through the issues on that agenda. As for [bilateral] meetings, there have been some requests, there will be a number of meetings," Lavrov added.
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 will gather in Bali on Thursday and Friday.