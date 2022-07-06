https://sputniknews.com/20220706/lavrov-says-unaware-of-attempts-to-prevent-him-from-taking-part-in-g20-ministerial-meeting-1097008863.html

Lavrov Says Unaware of Attempts to Prevent Him From Taking Part in G20 Ministerial Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he is unaware of any attempts by Western countries to prevent his... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We have an invitation from the Indonesian side both to the Foreign Ministers Council, which opens tomorrow in Bali, and to the upcoming [G20] Summit in November. If there were these attempts, the Indonesian leadership did not respond to them," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.At the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Russia intends to raise issues that are on the organization's agenda.Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 will gather in Bali on Thursday and Friday.

