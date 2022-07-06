https://sputniknews.com/20220706/kremlin-sees-kneissls-departure-from-austria-due-to-bullying-as-bad-symptom-for-society-1097009085.html
Kremlin Sees Kneissl's Departure From Austria Due to Bullying as Bad Symptom for Society
"We see it negatively, how you can imagine. Naturally, these are such bad symptoms that the society is not healthy. As far as we know, indeed, she was subjected to bullying, was subjected to this cancel culture practice, and so on and so forth, that is, indeed, absolutely unbearable conditions have been created for it, such an alarm for a society that is capable of this," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin treated the situation with Kneissl, who was known for her friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Kneissl did not turn to Russia for support yet, Peskov added.Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Kneissl had left Austria due to death threats and refused to give interviews. Kneissl confirmed to Sputnik that she left the country due to constant threats against her.
