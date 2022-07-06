International
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/kremlin-sees-kneissls-departure-from-austria-due-to-bullying-as-bad-symptom-for-society-1097009085.html
Kremlin Sees Kneissl's Departure From Austria Due to Bullying as Bad Symptom for Society
Kremlin Sees Kneissl's Departure From Austria Due to Bullying as Bad Symptom for Society
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin has a negative attitude towards the coerced departure of former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl from her home country... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T09:54+0000
2022-07-06T09:54+0000
austria
karin kneissl
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/99/1078819961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3b5799d65ea54b53f6406a9f2b1724.jpg
"We see it negatively, how you can imagine. Naturally, these are such bad symptoms that the society is not healthy. As far as we know, indeed, she was subjected to bullying, was subjected to this cancel culture practice, and so on and so forth, that is, indeed, absolutely unbearable conditions have been created for it, such an alarm for a society that is capable of this," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin treated the situation with Kneissl, who was known for her friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Kneissl did not turn to Russia for support yet, Peskov added.Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Kneissl had left Austria due to death threats and refused to give interviews. Kneissl confirmed to Sputnik that she left the country due to constant threats against her.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/99/1078819961_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e75dd73aaed69ba1bfd1ff884aff324.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, karin kneissl

Kremlin Sees Kneissl's Departure From Austria Due to Bullying as Bad Symptom for Society

09:54 GMT 06.07.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoAustrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (File)
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin has a negative attitude towards the coerced departure of former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl from her home country after bullying, and considers what happened to be a bad symptom for the society, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We see it negatively, how you can imagine. Naturally, these are such bad symptoms that the society is not healthy. As far as we know, indeed, she was subjected to bullying, was subjected to this cancel culture practice, and so on and so forth, that is, indeed, absolutely unbearable conditions have been created for it, such an alarm for a society that is capable of this," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin treated the situation with Kneissl, who was known for her friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kneissl did not turn to Russia for support yet, Peskov added.
Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Kneissl had left Austria due to death threats and refused to give interviews. Kneissl confirmed to Sputnik that she left the country due to constant threats against her.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала