International
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/japan-sees-price-hike-for-60-of-food-products-reports-say-1097003052.html
Japan Sees Price Hike for 60% of Food Products, Reports Say
Japan Sees Price Hike for 60% of Food Products, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Prices growth in Japan has affected about 60% of food products including 37 types of products, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T07:16+0000
2022-07-06T07:16+0000
japan
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097002905_0:240:3072:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_97299896d54ea248703482361a78cda4.jpg
According to the calculations based on the Japanese newspaper's own index, prices for 60 food products in 470 supermarkets went up across the country year-on-year. In May 2021, a price growth was recorded for 21 types of commodities, which corresponds to 35%, and in May 2022, the costs surged for 37 products, accounting for 60%.Among the leaders of price hikes were seed oil (by 12%), mayonnaise (by 15%), with other 12 categories rising by 5%, according to the newspaper.At the same time, an average receipt amount decreased for 20 types of products of these 37, accounting for 54% of the total number of food products affected by the growing prices due to the fact that salaries are not being indexed, the report said.As many as 102 Japanese food producers were intending to raise prices or already did so for 15,000 types of products, it added, citing the Teikoku Databank scientific research center.Some Japanese companies have decreased the size of their product in order to keep the same price, but if raw material costs continue to rise, price hikes will be inevitable in the coming months, according to a survey published by the think tank in May.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097002905_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81b29195d166c24b2009c742e0da52d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, price

Japan Sees Price Hike for 60% of Food Products, Reports Say

07:16 GMT 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONGThis photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows a customer (L) carrying plastic carrier bags filled with goods after shopping at a supermarket in Tokyo
This photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows a customer (L) carrying plastic carrier bags filled with goods after shopping at a supermarket in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONG
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Prices growth in Japan has affected about 60% of food products including 37 types of products, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
According to the calculations based on the Japanese newspaper's own index, prices for 60 food products in 470 supermarkets went up across the country year-on-year. In May 2021, a price growth was recorded for 21 types of commodities, which corresponds to 35%, and in May 2022, the costs surged for 37 products, accounting for 60%.
Among the leaders of price hikes were seed oil (by 12%), mayonnaise (by 15%), with other 12 categories rising by 5%, according to the newspaper.
At the same time, an average receipt amount decreased for 20 types of products of these 37, accounting for 54% of the total number of food products affected by the growing prices due to the fact that salaries are not being indexed, the report said.
As many as 102 Japanese food producers were intending to raise prices or already did so for 15,000 types of products, it added, citing the Teikoku Databank scientific research center.
Some Japanese companies have decreased the size of their product in order to keep the same price, but if raw material costs continue to rise, price hikes will be inevitable in the coming months, according to a survey published by the think tank in May.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала