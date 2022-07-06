https://sputniknews.com/20220706/its-a-sinking-ship-ex-premier-league-star-explains-why-ronaldo-wants-to-leave-man-utd---report-1097016496.html

'It's a Sinking Ship': Ex-Premier League Star Tells Media Why Ronaldo Wants to Leave Man Utd

Ronaldo is reportedly pressing for an exit from Man United after the club finished outside the Premier League's top-four and failed to qualify for the... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's request to move away from Old Trafford has sparked a massive debate among former footballers, with ex-Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara revealing the reasons behind Ronaldo's potential switch to another club.According to O'Hara, Ronaldo knows in hindsight that United may not win a trophy for some time, considering newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag would be rebuilding his team from scratch.The 37-year-old player was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions. 18 of those strikes came in the Premier League, the top tier of English football.Despite his superlative performances, the Red Devils finished with 58 points, their lowest tally in 30 years, and missed out on the Champions League, a tournament Ronaldo wants to play at any cost.Among the suitors for the Funchal-born legend are Chelsea, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, who are all said to be interested in securing his services. But the former Premier League and Champions League winners Chelsea are seen as the frontrunners for his signature, as their new owner, Todd Boehly, has already held discussions with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

