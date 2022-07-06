https://sputniknews.com/20220706/french-midfielder-paul-pogba-agrees-to-4-year-contract-with-serie-a-giants-juventus---report-1096999250.html

French Midfielder Paul Pogba Agrees to 4-Year Contract With Serie A Giants Juventus - Report

Midfielder Paul Pogba has a longstanding love affair with Juventus. He spent four years at the club from 2012 to 2016 and enjoyed immense success in Turin. Not... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has agreed to a four-year deal with his former club Juventus, Sky Sports reported.The 29-year-old footballer is expected to arrive in Turin during the weekend, where he will first undergo a medical before formally inking the contract.His return to the Old Lady was widely expected after he parted ways with the Red Devils, with his relationship with his Old Trafford bosses hitting rock bottom at the end of the last season. Pogba shared a tumultuous relationship with United throughout his two terms there, accusing the club's managers of not giving him his preferred role at Old Trafford.The Lagny-sur-Marne-born player didn't share a healthy rapport with the club's fans either, as they have been seen booing him on several occasions in the past.He arrived at United for his second spell after the former Premier League champions signed him for a world-record transfer fee of $116 million.Coming back to his bond with Juventus, Pogba has never shied away from stating his admiration for the club. That's why his move back to the Bianconeri is considered a homecoming of sorts for a superstar who is revered by both the club's top bosses, including manager Massimiliano Allegri, and the Juve supporters.

