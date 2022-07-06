https://sputniknews.com/20220706/foreign-forces-behind-riots-in-uzbek-karakalpakstan-president-says-1097021763.html

Foreign Forces Behind Riots in Uzbek Karakalpakstan, President Says

Foreign Forces Behind Riots in Uzbek Karakalpakstan, President Says

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Foreign forces have been preparing riots in Karakalpakstan for years, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Wednesday, adding that... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T14:28+0000

2022-07-06T14:28+0000

2022-07-06T14:28+0000

uzbekistan

riots

protest

constitutional amendments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097021134_0:0:1239:697_1920x0_80_0_0_aa236564f965ad71a26a16f67898ed38.jpg

"Of course, these events were not organized in one day or ten days. These actions were prepared for years by foreign forces. Their main goal is to encroach on the territorial integrity of Uzbekistan and create an inter-ethnic conflict," Mirziyoyev said.Protests in the Karakalpak capital of Nukus gained momentum this past Friday, as thousands gathered near the central outdoor market to demand the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Rallies continued into the weekend, leaving 18 people killed and 243 others injured.President Shavkat Mirziyoyev initiated the amendment to the Uzbek constitution in late 2021 and suggested holding a referendum by the end of 2022. The draft package contains over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including a clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.On Monday, the Uzbek lower house voted for extending the nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the constitution for ten days through July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the autonomy of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as demanded by protesters.

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/riots-in-nukus-leave-243-people-injured-94-in-hospitals-uzbek-prosecutor-generals-office-1096929306.html

uzbekistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uzbekistan, riots, protest, constitutional amendments