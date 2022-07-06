https://sputniknews.com/20220706/equinor-resumes-oil-gas-production-at-strike-hit-fields-1097023444.html

Equinor Resumes Oil, Gas Production at Strike-Hit Fields

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian energy giant Equinor said on Wednesday it was resuming production at three oil and gas fields after offshore workers' strike... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields have started run-up of production, after the strike among members of the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) has been called off," a statement read.All fields are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days. They provide around 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 27,500 barrels is natural gas.Equinor said on Tuesday that another strike was scheduled at the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, starting from the night before Wednesday. The strikes follow failed wage negotiations between trade unions and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.Gas prices topped $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday for the first time since early March on reports of a shortfall in Norwegian supply. They slid back to around $1,740 on Wednesday morning.

