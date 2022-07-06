International
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/equinor-resumes-oil-gas-production-at-strike-hit-fields-1097023444.html
Equinor Resumes Oil, Gas Production at Strike-Hit Fields
Equinor Resumes Oil, Gas Production at Strike-Hit Fields
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian energy giant Equinor said on Wednesday it was resuming production at three oil and gas fields after offshore workers' strike... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T15:08+0000
2022-07-06T15:08+0000
norway
equinor
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096986615_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_357f2ba9cc0976562610c52f10261ef6.jpg
"The Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields have started run-up of production, after the strike among members of the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) has been called off," a statement read.All fields are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days. They provide around 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 27,500 barrels is natural gas.Equinor said on Tuesday that another strike was scheduled at the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, starting from the night before Wednesday. The strikes follow failed wage negotiations between trade unions and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.Gas prices topped $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday for the first time since early March on reports of a shortfall in Norwegian supply. They slid back to around $1,740 on Wednesday morning.
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/west-may-use-proposed-russian-oil-price-cap-scheme-for-gas-price-von-der-leyen-says-1097015542.html
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096986615_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08a67d40f978dd1e56410e8d33d645e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
norway, equinor, oil

Equinor Resumes Oil, Gas Production at Strike-Hit Fields

15:08 GMT 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARINA JOHANSEN(FILES) This file photo taken on January 7, 2020 shows the field centre of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, operated by Equinor and situated some 140 km off the south western coast of Norway, which is one of the largest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 7, 2020 shows the field centre of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, operated by Equinor and situated some 140 km off the south western coast of Norway, which is one of the largest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARINA JOHANSEN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian energy giant Equinor said on Wednesday it was resuming production at three oil and gas fields after offshore workers' strike prompted their shutdown.
"The Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields have started run-up of production, after the strike among members of the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) has been called off," a statement read.
All fields are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days. They provide around 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 27,500 barrels is natural gas.
Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
West May Use Proposed Russian Oil Price Cap Scheme for Gas Price, Von Der Leyen Says
12:20 GMT
Equinor said on Tuesday that another strike was scheduled at the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, starting from the night before Wednesday. The strikes follow failed wage negotiations between trade unions and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.
Gas prices topped $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday for the first time since early March on reports of a shortfall in Norwegian supply. They slid back to around $1,740 on Wednesday morning.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала