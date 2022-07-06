https://sputniknews.com/20220706/china-slams-us-attempt-to-ban-dutch-sales-of-chipmaking-equipment-1097021608.html

China Slams US Attempt to Ban Dutch Sales of Chipmaking Equipment

China Slams US Attempt to Ban Dutch Sales of Chipmaking Equipment

HONG KONG (Sputnik) – China's Foreign Ministry slammed the United States Wednesday for pressuring the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling

“It is another example of the United States abusing its national power and relying on technological hegemony to engage in coercive diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing in response to a request for comment.ASML dominates the technology in question – deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) systems, which is not the most advanced but the most common method to make chips for items ranging from phones to cars.The proposed ban is part of ongoing US efforts to prevent Chinese chipmakers from acquiring the technology to become global players in chip production.Zhao accused the US of engaging in “tech terrorism” against other countries, saying this would ultimately backfire and lead them to accelerate their own technological development to minimize their reliance on the US.

