https://sputniknews.com/20220706/china-slams-nato-for-inducing-bloc-confrontation-says-alliance-is-who-poses-systematic-challenge-1097019132.html

China Slams NATO For Inducing Bloc Confrontation, Says Alliance Is Who Poses 'Systematic Challenge'

China Slams NATO For Inducing Bloc Confrontation, Says Alliance Is Who Poses 'Systematic Challenge'

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies will discuss global issues, including the Ukraine crisis. The US and its Western allies... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T14:16+0000

2022-07-06T14:16+0000

2022-07-06T14:16+0000

g20

china

us

nato

sputnik

chinese foreign ministry

india

indonesia

bali

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094569182_0:0:1259:708_1920x0_80_0_0_0ecad7e690b6e3c4d8c4201700f7975b.png

China has lambasted the US and NATO for provoking “bloc confrontation” to serve their “hegemonic behavior,” saying the Western security alliance is what poses a “systematic challenge” to global peace and security.Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded to remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at last week’s NATO summit in Spain, where the US top diplomat accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”Amid military confrontation over the South China Sea and China’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific, NATO has singled out Beijing as one of its strategic priorities for the next decade.“China is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors, threatening Taiwan … monitoring and controlling its own citizens through advanced technology, and spreading Russian lies and disinformation,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed as the bloc unveiled its 10-year Strategic Concept.The Chinese spokesperson highlighted regions such as Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Ukraine, where NATO has sown conflicts and waged wars."The history of NATO is a history of constantly creating conflicts and launching wars. From Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Ukraine; NATO claims to be a defensive organization, but in fact it is constantly breaking through regions and boundaries, launching wars recklessly and killing people," the diplomat explained.“China has never invaded any country, never engaged in proxy wars, never joined or formed military blocs, and has no intention of competing with anyone,” Zhao emphasized.

https://sputniknews.com/20220630/beijing-on-new-strategic-concept-of-nato-alliance-must-stop-slandering-china-1096833198.html

china

indonesia

bali

south china sea

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

g20, china, us, nato, sputnik, chinese foreign ministry, india, indonesia, bali, sergei lavrov, ukraine, south china sea, asia-pacific