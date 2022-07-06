https://sputniknews.com/20220706/china-slams-nato-for-inducing-bloc-confrontation-says-alliance-is-who-poses-systematic-challenge-1097019132.html
China Slams NATO For Inducing Bloc Confrontation, Says Alliance Is Who Poses 'Systematic Challenge'
On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies will discuss global issues, including the Ukraine crisis. The US and its Western allies... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies will discuss global issues, including the Ukraine crisis. The US and its Western allies are expected to advocate eagerly for the so-called “rule-based international order,” among other matters.
China has lambasted the US and NATO for provoking “bloc confrontation” to serve their “hegemonic behavior,” saying the Western security alliance is what poses a “systematic challenge” to global peace and security.
Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded to remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at last week’s NATO summit in Spain, where the US top diplomat accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”
The Chinese spokesperson described the “so-called rules-based international order” as “a family rule made by a handful of countries to serve the US self-interest.” Labeling Washington as the “greatest disruptor of the international order," Zhao said the US-led NATO “must renounce its blind faith in military might.”
Amid military confrontation over the South China Sea and China’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific, NATO has singled out Beijing as one of its strategic priorities for the next decade.
“China is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors, threatening Taiwan … monitoring and controlling its own citizens through advanced technology, and spreading Russian lies and disinformation,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed
as the bloc unveiled its 10-year Strategic Concept.
The Chinese spokesperson highlighted regions such as Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Ukraine, where NATO has sown conflicts and waged wars.
"The history of NATO is a history of constantly creating conflicts and launching wars. From Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Ukraine; NATO claims to be a defensive organization, but in fact it is constantly breaking through regions and boundaries, launching wars recklessly and killing people," the diplomat explained.
"Facts have proved that it is not China what poses a 'systemic challenge' to NATO, but that NATO increasingly poses a 'systemic challenge' to world peace and security."
“China has never invaded any country, never engaged in proxy wars, never joined or formed military blocs, and has no intention of competing with anyone,” Zhao emphasized.