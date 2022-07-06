https://sputniknews.com/20220706/carlos-santana-collapses-onstage-during-concert-in-michigan---video-1096998405.html
Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Concert in Michigan - Video
Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Concert in Michigan - Video
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana caused panic and consternation among his fans after suffering a medical emergency during a concert in Michigan, US. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T08:38+0000
2022-07-06T08:38+0000
2022-07-06T08:38+0000
music
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1096998259_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0754cfbc0c2e50bda22c1bb4a9f2db47.jpg
On Tuesday night, the 74-year-old musician was approximately 40 minutes into his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he apparently sat down on stage and appeared to lose consciousness.Photos and videos of the incident were published on social media networks.Later, Santana's manager said that he was "doing well".Santana was born on 20 July 1947 in Jalisco, Mexico. In 1966 he created the Santana group and since then his music has been enjoyed in the United States and all over the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1096998259_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2581cd819f75016681bf5f90e7779fde.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
music, world
Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Concert in Michigan - Video
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana caused panic and consternation among his fans after suffering a medical emergency during a concert in Michigan, US.
On Tuesday night, the 74-year-old musician was approximately 40 minutes into his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he apparently sat down on stage and appeared to lose consciousness.
Photos and videos of the incident were published on social media networks.
Later, Santana's manager said that he was "doing well".
"Rock Legend Carlos Santana was overwhelmed by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert on Tuesday (5 July) evening in Michigan," manager Michael Vrionis said, as quoted by the Fox News. "The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre … Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well … The show for tomorrow 6 July at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania will be postponed. More details to follow thru Live Nation."
Santana was born on 20 July 1947 in Jalisco, Mexico. In 1966 he created the Santana group and since then his music has been enjoyed in the United States and all over the world.