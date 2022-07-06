https://sputniknews.com/20220706/carlos-santana-collapses-onstage-during-concert-in-michigan---video-1096998405.html

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Concert in Michigan - Video

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana caused panic and consternation among his fans after suffering a medical emergency during a concert in Michigan, US. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday night, the 74-year-old musician was approximately 40 minutes into his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he apparently sat down on stage and appeared to lose consciousness.Photos and videos of the incident were published on social media networks.Later, Santana's manager said that he was "doing well".Santana was born on 20 July 1947 in Jalisco, Mexico. In 1966 he created the Santana group and since then his music has been enjoyed in the United States and all over the world.

