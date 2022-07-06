https://sputniknews.com/20220706/bojos-dog-day-afternoon-1097031949.html

Bojo's Dog Day Afternoon

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to refuse to resign despite some of his closest allies asking him to step down and the submission of 38 government... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

Johnson's latest scandal, revelations that he appointed a sex offender to his cabinet despite being briefed on the 2019 incident, has caused near-hourly resignations from his government.Cabinet Ministers British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid were the first to leave, followed by no less than 14 ministers, 17 parliamentary private secretaries, and three trade envoys. Solicitor General Alex Chalk and Bim Afolami, the Conservative Party vice chair, have also resigned.Additionally, Sunak’s replacement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, has already joined the chorus demanding Johnson resign, less than 24 hours after the prime minister appointed him.Perhaps worse of all, “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” a 15-year-old tabby cat named Larry, who has presumably been keeping the grounds mouse free for over a decade, has been seen on video refusing to go inside 10 Downing Street. This has led many, including the cat’s official twitter page, to claim Larry is refusing to perform his duties until Johnson vacates the premises.This has led some to wonder if Johnson’s dog, Little Dilyn, may join his feline companion soon.

