BoJo Participates in PMQs in House of Commons After High-Profile Cabinet Resignations

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs in his weekly Q&A session in the House of Commons in London.The session comes after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tendered their resignations on Tuesday. They expressed having no confidence in Johnson, explaining that the approaches of the prime minister are fundamentally different from their standards of proper political conduct.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

