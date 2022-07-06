America's Involvement in Ukraine, Dems v. Green Party, Mass Shootings and US Oil & Gas Production

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/americas-involvement-in-ukraine-dems-v-green-party-mass-shootings-and-us-oil--gas-production-1096993288.html

The Euro fell to its 20-year low against dollar on Tuesday as fears of a recession in the euro zone ramped up. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Euro dollar fell to its lowest level in two decades on Tuesday as fears of a recession in the euro zone ramped up.

Dr. David Oualaaou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran & former security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YouTube. His latest book, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order” joins the show to break down the latest developments in Eastern Europe. They talk about Ukraine - on the ground there, Russia has taken control of all of Lugansk oblast. And recently we have begun hearing more about Ukrainian losses - even the New York Times over the weekend shared frustrations by Ukrainians at having their losses and the actual cost of the conflict downplayed by their leadership for the sake of morale.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure joins the show to talk about how the Democratic Party is working to undermine Green Party candidates for US Senate, the House of Representatives, and governorships off the ballot in states where Democrats are competitive. The Republicans are playing a similar game as the Republican establishment tries to block Libertarians running in competitive campaigns.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the show to talk about another mass shooting. This one was in the Highland Park suburb of Chicago. Robert Crimo III will be charged today with six counts of murder and likely dozens of counts of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting Independence Day parade attendees with an AK-47 from the roof of a building overlooking the parade. Then the Misfits talk about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called over the weekend for the United States to drop its case against Julian Assange. But after everything the US government has put into snatching Julian, will it matter? After all, this is the same government that prepared plans to kidnap or to kill him.Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism joins the show to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling last week on the power the EPA has - or rather, does not have - to adopt rules that are transformational to the economy unless specifically authorized by Congress. In this case, the rules had to do with carbon emissions, but the decision will have wider implications.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

