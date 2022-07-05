https://sputniknews.com/20220705/zaporozhye-region-head-denies-russian-cargo-ship-seized-in-turkey-on-suspicion-of-smuggling-grain-1096981655.html

Zaporozhye Region Head Denies Russian Cargo Ship Seized in Turkey on Suspicion of Smuggling Grain

SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Yevhen Balytskyi, the head of the Zaporozhye Region's new military-civilian administration, denied on Tuesday that... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

The detention was first reported by Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar late last week. A source in the Turkish customs told Sputnik on Sunday that a Russian cargo ship had been detained. According to reports, it was transporting 7,000 tonnes of grain.A Russian-flagged cargo ship transporting grain left the Black Sea port of Berdyansk on Thursday. Its detention by Turkey was requested by the ambassador, under the pretense that the grain on board is Ukrainian, according to reports. Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported that there was no seizure of the contents of the Russian ship and the investigation is continuing.World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, citing disruptions to supply chains, soaring prices, and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain-producing regions in the world.Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave without difficulty.

