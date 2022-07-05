https://sputniknews.com/20220705/zaporozhye-region-head-denies-russian-cargo-ship-seized-in-turkey-on-suspicion-of-smuggling-grain-1096981655.html
Zaporozhye Region Head Denies Russian Cargo Ship Seized in Turkey on Suspicion of Smuggling Grain
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Yevhen Balytskyi, the head of the Zaporozhye Region's new military-civilian administration, denied on Tuesday that Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy had been detained in Turkey on the suspicion of smuggling Ukrainian grain.
"The cargo ship was not arrested. We, our grain company, did not have an injunction on this cargo ship. Our company was only a transiter, the contract was concluded between the Tallinn and Turkish companies in this case. It is unlikely that anything negative will happen to this vessel in terms of law," Balytskyi told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The detention was first reported by Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar late last week. A source in the Turkish customs told Sputnik on Sunday that a Russian cargo ship had been detained. According to reports, it was transporting 7,000 tonnes of grain.
A Russian-flagged cargo ship transporting grain left the Black Sea port of Berdyansk on Thursday. Its detention by Turkey
was requested by the ambassador, under the pretense that the grain on board is Ukrainian, according to reports. Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported that there was no seizure of the contents of the Russian ship and the investigation is continuing.
World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, citing disruptions to supply chains, soaring prices, and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain-producing regions in the world.
Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave without difficulty.